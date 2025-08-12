ROCA Investments and the Adrem Group announce the completion of the transaction following which ROCA Investments becomes a minority shareholder in the energy group, with a 20% stake in the shares. The transaction has received the approval of the Competition Council.

The presence of ROCA Investments in the new shareholding structure will support the acceleration of Adrem’s strategic development and scaling plans. The investments will be primarily directed towards the expansion and diversification of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, the development of infrastructure for renewable energy, and the digitalization of electrical networks. Through these initiatives, the Group will create new growth opportunities, contributing to the modernization of the energy system and the strengthening of Romania’s energy security.

Through this transaction, ROCA Investments reaffirms its commitment to the mission it embraced since 2018 – that of stimulating the development of the local economy through investment projects focused on strategic sectors of the Romanian economy, with real potential for long-term transformation. Adrem fully reflects this vision, being a solid entrepreneurial business, oriented towards innovation and open to regional markets.

“The future of Romania depends on the strength of its strategic sectors. Energy infrastructure is one of the most important, and ROCA Investments’ investment in Adrem represents a decisive step towards strengthening this field. The partnership with Corneliu Bodea means combining the experience and energy of our team with a visionary national leader in order to build together a sector vital for the country,” stated Rudi Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments.

“The collaboration with ROCA Investments supports Adrem’s goal of attracting local capital for the accelerated development of the group, which will continue to be led by the current management team. It is an important step towards consolidating a Romanian success story, which aims to continue being an example of performance in the local market,” added Corneliu Bodea, CEO of Adrem.

Founded in 1992 as a family business with 100% Romanian capital, the Adrem Group today employs over 1,600 people and has a network of more than 30 offices nationwide. Recognized for its solutions and services dedicated to the energy sector, the group manages a wide range of activities, from complex general contracting projects for B2B clients to energy efficiency projects for B2C clients.