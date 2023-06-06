Transilvania Demo Day to present tech projects in Transylvania

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The founders of the most promising tech projects in Transylvania will present their ideas and products to investors today, June 6th, at Transilvania Demo Day, an event organized by the Romanian Tech Startup Association ROTSA) and dedicated to the local tech community. The event brings together start-ups, research departments and spin-offs, providing a platform for them to present their ideas to investors.

The selected teams are: Renergia, Futureship, HabitMON, Dash, Shopie, Eat Smart Chain, RehabX VR, Ulpia, Eduson, NeuroReVive, AIDE Healthcare, Rastel, Spark School and WakeZ.

The jury is also composed of local and international investors: Valentin Filip – Fortech Investments, Daniel Szekely – Banca Transilvania, Florin Pop – Primainvest & Transilvania Angels Network, Cristian Dascalu – Gapminder VC & Techcelerator, Ioana David – Cleverage VC, Tamas Leb – Rebel Ventures.

Transilvania Demo Day is a satellite event of the Techsylvania 2023 conference organized by the Romanian Tech Startup Association (ROTSA) with the support of Banca Transilvania, Techcelerator and Startup Reaktor. Co-organizers of the event are some of the most active stakeholders in the regional ecosystem: Cluj Startups, Linnify, Transilvania IT, INNO – North West Development Agency and ClujHUB.

Since its founding in 2013, the regional edition of the Demo Day event series has supported the growth of the local tech and innovation community in Transylvania. The event aims to promote valuable projects, increase their visibility, and facilitate connections with investors, media and other relevant stakeholders who then support business development.

After the presentations, a networking session will take place, where local companies can interact with investors, founders and public authorities interested in Transylvania’s innovative tech community.

The event takes place today, 6 June, starting at 14:00, at the BT Amphitheatre in Cluj-Napoca (Calea Dorobantilor 30-36).