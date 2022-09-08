Tremend is hosting Pixel, the 1st Product-Oriented Hackathon in Eastern Europe

Tremend, a global software engineering company, part of Publicis Sapient, will host the first product-oriented competition organized in Eastern Europe — the Pixel hackathon. The company announced the registrations are now open. The event will take place between October 8-9, at Tremend’s headquarters in Bucharest.

In its first edition, the Pixel hackathon will gather over 60 vetted professionals with a proven track record in Business Analysis, User Experience, User Interface, Product Management, or Product Strategy fields. Grouped in teams of 4, the participants will enroll in a 24-hour counter clock challenge towards finding reliable and innovative solutions addressing two important Sustainable Development Goals formulated by the United Nations: responsible consumption, and affordable and clean energy.

“Pixel will not be a simple ideation exercise, but an attempt to define concepts that solve real problems faced by our partners with the objective of implementing winning ideas in the shortest possible time. Thus, we are trying to grow a community of experts who will gather year after year in search of the best solutions for a more sustainable world”, says Vlad Chiratcu, UX Engineering Manager at Tremend.

On the same note, Ana-Maria Ghenovici, Product Management Craft Lead at Tremend, added: “Pixel is a starting point that will ignite product experts’ curiosity, creativity, and willingness to collaborate to solve dilemmas through technology. Is an opportunity to express your vision about community-centric products that you dream to use“.

This year’s event is endorsed by leading players in their industry, with whom Tremend established strong and long-lasting associations: Mastercard, NEPI Rockcastle, Profi, and Raiffeisen Bank.

“Climate change, which each and every one of us already feels, is an ongoing concern at Mastercard. That’s why we develop digital-first and digital-only products and solutions, which in addition to simplicity and safety, encourage companies, authorities, and billions of consumers from our network to contribute to the preservation of the environment. I am honored to share Mastercard’s expertise and my professional experience as a jury member in this competition, and I am very curious to see what innovative solutions will be developed” says Mihaela Ciupală, Business Development Digital Director, Mastercard Romania.

“I come from a team where we guide our day-to-day activity so that we can provide services and banking products with a positive impact for customers and employees, as well as for partners and for the environment.

We joined Tremend’s initiative because we support the common goal of creating a sustainable future. We trust that this hackathon will be a good starting point for accelerating the speed towards greener products and services, by pooling our resources” Raul Stadler, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

“With hackathons being the starting point of so many innovations and breakthrough ideas, I am most curious to see how the mixed teams of Business Analysts, Product Managers, and UI/UX Designers will respond to NEPI Rockcastle’s challenge. The motivation to join forces for Pixel is in-line with the NEPI Rockcastle’s Digital & CSR strategies, bringing us closer to a more sustainable and omni-channel experience, leveraging technology. Looking forward to starting the challenge, mentoring, and getting inspired by the participants!” Madalina Burci, Omni-channel Leader, NEPI Rockcastle.

Pixel hackathon’s goal is to build stronger collaboration between Business Analysis, User Experience, and Product Management teams, by enabling them to create miniature incubators to formulate product visions and prototypes that have the potential to solve some of the world’s biggest problems. Simultaneously, it aims to support professionals in developing envisioning skills and practice, while thinking strategically, through experiential learning.

Nevertheless, through the Pixel hackathon, Tremend is generating a proper environment that encourages Innovative Thinking, supporting companies in enhancing their CSR strategy by creating more effective and scalable solutions for building a better, smarter and sustainable future.

Following the first edition of the Pixel hackathon, Tremend plans to organize similar events for the next five years, to promote the importance of ideation and concept vision among Product Experts and aims to engage even more contestants, from 64 in 2022 up to 100 in 2026.