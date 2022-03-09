Trencadis names new CEO

Trencadis, a technology company specialized in software development solutions for the government and business environment, has appointed Marian Murgulet as CEO starting March 1, 2022.

Marian Murgulet takes over the managing of Trencadis from the founder Radu Negulescu, who will stay the company’s majority shareholder. Furthermore, the entrepreneur Radu Negulescu will focus exclusively on developing FlowOS, a Romanian tech startup founded in 2020, aiming to build an integrated ecosystem for the global market to facilitate collaboration in a hybrid format. FlowOS has successfully launched its first product, Sessions, which was awarded “Product of the Year” in the Work from Anywhere category in 2021 by the Product Hunt community.

Marian Murgulet has 20 years of varied professional experience in the private sector, in IT&C companies, and government. Marian Murgulet held the role of Chief Information Office (CIO) of the Romanian Government, where he ensured inter-institutional coordination in the period 2019-2021 in implementing and operationalizing the national strategies in information technology.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to contribute to the modernization of public services in Romania through innovation from the management of a company with entrepreneurial DNA, which since its inception solved through technology problems with a direct impact on our daily lives. To accelerate the digital transformation of the business and public environment, we aim to develop strategic integration projects based on Trencadis’ most powerful software specializations nationally and internationally “, said Marian Murgulet, CEO of Trencadis.

With a new CEO, the company focuses on providing customers and partners with complex systems integration projects, digitization of utilities, and hardware and software infrastructure delivery. Investments will also continue in the team’s technical skills and in the technologies that produced the first large-scale projects on big data solutions, plus the materialization of external projects.

“Marian Murgulet is the best person to continue and carry on the Trencadis mission once I move to FlowOS. The professional experience gained at the highest levels in the private sector and in the government field and the passion for efficiently implemented technology gives me the conviction that, together with our colleagues from Trencadis, it will transform the company into a regional leader in the shortest time,” said Radu Negulescu, founder of Trencadis.

In 2021, Trencadis, a technology company specializing in developing and implementing software solutions for the government and business sectors, rethought its strategy for the next 3-5 years to diversify business lines and prepare new products for the Romanian and international market.

Trencadis’ growth has been supported by complex systems integration projects, digitization of public services, and hardware and software infrastructure delivery. Investments in the team’s technical skills and in the technologies that produced the first large-scale projects on big data solutions, plus the materialization of external projects, especially in the African market, also contributed to the evolution of the turnover. In addition to markets in Africa, Trencadis is also active in Croatia, Greece, Hungary, and Central Asia.

The company’s main business lines are Enterprise Infrastructure and Private Cloud, Business Apps, Big Data, and Cyber ​​Security. Trencadis has seen the fastest growth in cybersecurity services and products, driven by remote work and the need for customers to interact remotely with their customers.