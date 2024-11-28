Trendyol to Open First Local Warehouse in Ilfov, Creating 250 Jobs

Trendyol, the Turkish e-commerce marketplaces, announces the opening of its first warehouse in Romania. With an area of ​​50,000 sq m, the logistics center will generate up to 250 jobs and will be operational from December, with the objective of streamlining deliveries in the country and, subsequently, in the region.

Located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County, the warehouse will enter the phase of preparing stocks dedicated to the Romanian market as early as the end of this year, with the first deliveries to customers to be made at the beginning of 2025. According to Trendyol estimates, this logistics center alone will process over 2.5 million deliveries by the end of next year.

“As the demand for products listed on Trendyol continues to grow, both in Romania and in the region, the development of a logistics hub that will bring us closer to customers has become a priority. This warehouse will help us operate more efficiently and provide our customers with faster access to their favorite products. The logistics center in Romania is also part of our long-term commitment to invest locally and create jobs,” says Irem Yılandil, Head of International Expansion, Trendyol Group.

The logistics operations will be handled by GXO, the largest global contract logistics provider, under an initial 3-year partnership.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Trendyol to Romania, in addition to our operations in Poland, and to leverage our fashion expertise to provide an optimal consumer experience when it comes to e-commerce order processing, omnichannel distribution and returns logistics. Our shared commitment to ESG principles, especially in optimizing returns processes, will be essential and a key component of our growing partnership,” says Stefan van Hoof, General Manager for Central Europe, GXO.

Trendyol launched the Romanian language app in January 2024, recording the fastest growth in Central and Eastern European (CEE) markets.

Trendyol is the largest Turkish e-commerce platform, controlled by the Chinese group Alibaba.