TRUDA, the first Romanian machine learning business for ecommerce launched

TRUDA, the first Romanian machine learning startup capable of analysing online performance in real time to promote the best-selling products in the e-commerce industry, is launching on the market following an investment of 82,000 euros. In the first year of activity, the company plans new investments worth at least 250,000 euros in the development of the technological infrastructure and in the sales team and estimates a turnover of 500,000 euros.

The company comes to the aid of entrepreneurs, managers and marketing specialists by optimising marketing campaigns, using information about the products sold in a “cookieless” era, in which consumer behaviour is no longer known due to the absence of advanced technologies such as the one used by TRUDA.

“TRUDA emerged from the desire to promote e-commerce businesses as efficiently as possible. We noticed important differences between what products companies want to promote and what consumers actually buy. Also, I encountered many situations where promoted products did not generate income for the client at all and, implicitly, affected the overall results of the business. A marketer doesn’t have time to analyse and identify high-performing products and implement campaigns for those products in record time, even if they work in the company. Now, TRUDA technology precisely identifies those products that sell best and promotes them directly to the right customers, through special tools, with the aim of increasing sales and optimising expenses in the most efficient way“, declares Cătălin Macovei, founder of TRUDA and specialist with 10 years of expertise in digital marketing.

Created as a platform that facilitates the promotion of high-performance products, trending products based on machine learning algorithms, the TRUDA solution is dedicated to online stores with a minimum of 2,500 products and 30 orders per day.

Currently, TRUDA technology is implemented in 44 online fashion, home&garden and IT&C stores, and in the first two weeks there were up to 30% increases in the conversion rate, more than 50% increases in the number of orders and decreases of at least 20% in ad spend.

“Our focus is to look at each product individually and understand why that product generates revenue. Is the price important, is the promotion? Are we selling a product because we have a lot of traffic on that product or are we selling it because we have a good price? Is this a product that is actually generating profit or not? This is what TRUDA identifies, which helps small and medium businesses to match products with people”, explains the founder of TRUDA.

How TRUDA works?

The platform connects via API to Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Merchant Center, Facebook Ads or other platforms. Connection takes place in 20-30 minutes, and downloads information about the marketing costs associated with each product and the results achieved by them. TRUDA then runs complex algorithms to determine the importance of each product in the entire ecosystem.

Based on machine learning, TRUDA analyses products and the income generated by them, labels them according to relevant criteria for each individual business (income, quantity, product price, trends, sales speed, toxic products and tractor products – HERO) and suggests marketing campaigns. Thus, having identified the products that only generate costs, without bringing sales (and can remove them from campaigns), online stores can promote only those products that bring income and can make marketing costs more efficient.

The implementation of the TRUDA system for online stores is carried out by the TRUDA team, consisting of 5 digital marketing specialists. The cost of implementation, analysis and specialised consulting services starts from 350 euros, and customised services are also offered according to the needs of each online store. Marketing campaigns are carried out by the entrepreneur, marketing agency or marketing specialist, who still has control.