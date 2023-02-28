Turkish consortia winners of the public auctions for the subways in Cluj and Bucharest’s Northern Station-Otopeni Airport

The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca announced on Tuesday that an association of companies from Turkey was named the winner of the tender for the completion of the Metro Line 1. One of the construction companies executed metro works in Dubai, but also in Poland and Sweden.

It is about the association Gulermak Agir Sanayi Insaat Ve Taahhut A.S.- Gülermak Spólka Z Ograniczona Odpowiedzialnoscia-Alstom Transport SA – Arcada Company SA.

The offer submitted by the association is 9,059,483,352.07 lei, without VAT.

According to a press release from Cluj-Napoca City Hall, the total estimated value for achieving this goal is 9,064,456,067.00 lei without VAT, of which 8,666,341,418.31 lei is the estimated value of the execution works: 8,666,341,418.31 lei without VAT and 398,114,648.69 lei without VAT, the estimated value of design services. The total duration of the contract is 96 months.

The deadline for submission of offers was February 28, two offers being submitted.

According to the mayor’s office, among the projects carried out by the winning bidder are the construction of the Istanbul Otogar-Bağcılar Public Transport Railway System, the design and construction of metro lines in Warsaw.

Gülermak Ağır Sanayi İnşaat ve Taahhüt A Ş. is a Turkish construction company, especially for rail transport, established in 1958. Over the years, it has executed subway, tunnel, railway, bridge, viaduct and power plant works in Poland, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, India and Turkey. Projects include the $2.8 billion Dubai Metro line for Expo 2020. The company has a subsidiary that is Turkey’s leader in steel production, having three plants in Ankara and Izmir.

Metro line 1 is a 21.03 km long light metro line with 19 underground stations and 1 above-ground depot, in “rail” technology, with a nominal/maximum transport capacity at 90 sec intervals : 15,200/21,600 passengers / hour and direction (40 trains / hour and direction). The route of the light metro line starts from the new residential area in Florești. The first three stations serve medium-density residential areas in Florești, and then stations 4 and 5 serve multifunctional areas developed around the anchors of the future regional emergency hospital and the Vivo shopping center respectively. Stations 6, 7 and 8 serve the Mănăștur neighborhood, and then the line follows the west-east highway, crossing the city center, to Mărăști Square.

From here, a branch of the line continues towards the Muncii Boulevard industrial area, ensuring the connection with the railway and the future metropolitan train service, and another branch serves the neighborhoods of Gheorgheni and Sopor, where the above-ground depot is also located. The entire line is underground, except for the transition connection near the depot.

Metro M6 from Baneasa to Otopeni Airport contract also won by Turkish contractors

An association of builders and designers from Turkey won the tender for the design and execution of works on the M6 ​​subway line from Tokyo (Băneasa) to Henri Coandă International Airport. The contract amounts to 1.27 billion lei (without VAT), a value established several years ago and which has not been adjusted according to the current market conditions, in which prices have risen substantially.

The announcement regarding the designation of the contract winner was made on Facebook on Tuesday by the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu. However, the minister did not mention the name of the Turkish consortium.

The contract for the design and execution of the Tokyo – Otopeni Airport section was awarded to an association of builders and designers from Turkey, and the contract has a value of 1.27 billion lei (without VAT). The financing of the contract is provided by funds from the state budget and external reimbursable funds, and the works are scheduled to last 48 months from the date of issuance of the start order.

The 1.2 metro section(Tokyo – Otopeni Airport) of Highway 6 will have a length of 7.6 km. 6 metro stations will be built: Washington, Paris, Brussels, Otopeni, Ion I.C. Brătianu, Otopeni Airport.

After completion, this lot will complete the route of the Metro Highway 6 and will ensure the connection between the current existing 1 Mai metro station and Otopeni Airport. The entire Magistrala 6 of the Bucharest metro will have a length of 14.2 km and 12 metro stations.

The tender was launched in November 2021 by the former Liberal government despite a devastating report on the project by external experts during the term of Cătălin Drula.

The report showed that the profitability of the project is far from being at an acceptable threshold, and the project, as it is currently, has several other major minuses: high cost, its duplication by the current railway connection Gara de Nord/Northern Station-Airport and the construction of a new main airport terminal where the current M6 would not reach.

The profitability of the project, according to foreign experts, is far from an acceptable threshold, only 0.17% compared to 5%, which is the normal threshold for a project to be considered feasible.