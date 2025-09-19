A consortium formed by Turkish companies Belin Mining, Ceylan Metal Grup, Nakkaș Holding, along with Dutch investment firm GTS Investments B.V., has officially submitted a letter of intent to ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer, as well as to the Romanian authorities. The proposal, transmitted through the Romanian company Richter Haus, outlines the group’s intention to acquire the ArcelorMittal Hunedoara steel plant, which the corporation recently announced plans to shut down.

The investor group has expressed its commitment to continue the production of rolled profiles and other metallurgical products at Hunedoara, while also investing in modernization and re-technology upgrades. They have assured that they have the necessary financial resources not only to cover the acquisition but also to secure working capital and fund future investments. Negotiations and audit procedures are expected to begin soon.

Strong industrial background

Ceylan Metal Grup is one of Turkey’s largest producers of zinc and copper ingots and a leading international buyer of non-ferrous waste, residues, and slags.

Belin Mining , active since 1998, is among Turkey’s key mining companies, with operations in North America and Asia.

Nakkaș Holding, founded in 1983, encompasses 16 companies employing more than 2,000 people, with activities across Europe, Asia, and Africa in oil, renewable energy, and mining.

The Romanian partner in the consortium, Richter Haus, is owned by Daniela Bordea and Marian Ciornei, according to public registry data. The company exploits and processes essential industrial metals such as zinc, lead, copper, and iron.

Future investments in Romania

Richter Haus highlighted that, in collaboration with its Turkish partners — Ceylan Grup, Nakkaș Mining, Belin Madencilik, and Merta — it has already launched a major project for the recovery of polymetals from waste deposits in Romania. This includes the construction of two advanced facilities for processing hazardous and non-hazardous metallurgical waste, an investment estimated at €30 million that is expected to generate over 150 new jobs, while also fulfilling environmental commitments under EU regulations.

“Given the steelmaking and mining expertise of our partners, as well as the involvement of a major investment fund, starting in 2025 we aim to open or take over a steel plant in a region with tradition in metallurgy, capitalizing on existing infrastructure and the skilled local workforce,” the company stated.

If successful, the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Hunedoara would not only preserve industrial activity in the region but could also strengthen Romania’s role in European steel production.

“We, S.C. RICHTER HAUS S.R.L., headquartered in Voluntari, București Nord Road No. 1A, 4th floor, Ilfov County, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register under number J23/7043/2021 with the unique registration code RO 38265510, legally represented by Mr. Ciornei Marian Vasile, as official partners of the group of companies Belin Mining A.S., Geylan Metal Grup A.S., Nakkas Hoding A.S. from Turkey, and GTS Investments B.V. Netherlands, for them and on behalf of all of them, we submit this letter of intent with the following requests:

Considering that our group of companies is interested in acquiring the production unit of Arcelor Mittal S.A. – Hunedoara, and continuing the production activity of rolled profiles, as well as other metallurgical products, please send us the acquisition procedure, as well as the conditions of transfer of ownership.

We would like to inform you that the group of companies interested in this kind of acquisition meets the legal conditions, has the necessary funds for the acquisition, and to ensure working capital to continue the activity, also for new investments in modernization and re-technology where appropriate.

Once again, we inform you that the group of companies is ready to begin negotiations in order to start an audit procedure through a firm made up of specialists in the financial, accounting, technical, legal, environmental, human resources, labor protection, work procedures, and security fields,” reads the letter of intent of the consortium.