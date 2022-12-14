Two apartments in the villa of the famous violinist Ion Voicu, listed for sale

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty announces the listing for sale of two apartments in the villa of the famous musician Ion Voicu, at a price of 1,750,000 euros.

Built in 1912, the building, classified as a historical monument, bears the signature of the famous Romanian architect of French origin Ernest Doneaud, responsible, among others, for the interiors of the Military Circle Palace in Bucharest.

The building, located on the street with the same name (Ion Voicu), at no. 4, has a DS+P+1E+M layout and includes 4 apartments.

Two apartments are offered for sale: the one located on the entire first floor of 220 sqm and the one located on the entire attic of 195 sqm. The first-floor apartment has 7 rooms, 2 passage rooms, a storage room, 3 bathrooms, a kitchen and 6 balconies. The attic apartment has 10 rooms, 2 kitchens and 3 bathrooms. More details about the property can be found here.

“The Voicu Villa is a historical and architectural landmark of Bucharest, but above all, it is a building with strong cultural significance, taking into account the persona who lived here. Moreover, its ultra-central location at the entrance to Ionid Park, as well as the elitist character of the area, make this property a very special one”, said Constantin Prisecaru, Managing Partner, Romania Sotheby’s International Realty.

In 2003, in Ioanid Park, the bust of the musician Ion Voicu, the work of the sculptor Ion Irimescu, was unveiled and the street on which the building is located officially becoming Ion Voicu Street.

The Story of the Renowned Violinist Ion Voicu

Since the 1950s, the villa in Ioanid Park has been the home of the famous violinist Ion Voicu, and of his wife Madeleine.

Considered by critics as one of the top 5 violinists in the world, along with Yehudi Menuhin, David Oistrakh, Isaac Stern and Henryk Szeryng, Ion Voicu has had a career of over 50 years, performing all over the world.

He has been acclaimed on famous stages such as London’s Royal Albert Hall, Milan’s Scala and New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Throughout his career, he has performed with famous orchestras such as the Berliner Philharmoniker, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has performed under renowned conductors such as Paul Kletzki, Sir John Barbirolli, Antal Dorati, Eduardo Mata and Vaclav Neumann. His concerts have been broadcasted live by famous television stations such as BBC London, ABS New York and NHK Tokyo.

In 1969, he founded the Bucharest Chamber Orchestra, with which he toured all over Europe, both as a violinist and as a conductor.

Between 1972 and 1982, he was the director of the George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest, bringing to the country great soloists and conductors such as Sergiu Celibidache, Yehudi and Hephzibah Menuhin and Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.

In addition to his career as a musician, Ion Voicu has also distinguished himself through his teaching activity at the Menuhin International Academy (Switzerland).

Throughout his career, Ion Voicu has received numerous distinctions, such as the Prize of Excellence of the Union of Performers, Choreographers and Critics of Romania, the Diploma of Honour of the Belgian Foundation “Eugene Ysaye”, the Diploma and Gold Medal of the French Academy.

Ion Voicu played a Stradivarius violin, which is referred to in specialist books as the “Stradivarius Elder-Voicu”.