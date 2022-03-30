Two more new Wizz Air routes to Greece and Italy

Wizz Air announced today that it will continue the expansion of its operations in Romania, adding a new aircraft to its base in Bucharest. The new Airbus A321neo aircraft will join the fleet in July 2022, increasing the number of aircraft from Bucharest to 12. To mark this milestone, the airline also announced the introduction of two new routes from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion, Greece, and Rimini, Italy. Together with the new routes, Wizz Air now offers 56 low fare services from Henri Coandă International Airport.

Romanians can now travel from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion, Greece, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting July 6th, 2022. Located at the mouth of the Ambracian Gulf, the city of Preveza is a perfect destination for family vacations in a sunny destination, full of ancient history. Additionally, another flight will depart from Bucharest to Rimini, Italy, every Thursday and Sunday, starting September 29th. Rimini is a popular holiday destination in Europe with a history just as captivating and lively beaches overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

The announcement of the new allotted aircraft and the two new destinations comes the same week Wizz Air announced its 2022-2023 winter schedule, with other two services becoming available again from October and November 2022 – Bucharest – Gran Canaria and Bucharest – Aqaba respectively.

“We are happy to announce our 12th based aircraft in Bucharest and two new destinations. This marks an important milestone for the Romanian network, as we continue our expansion and adapt to the steady revival to the pre-pandemic capacity. These announcements confirm our growth strategy and commitment for everyone to enjoy ultra-low fares, travel safe to their desired destination and discover new places, cultures, and people. We can’t wait to welcome our passengers on board!”, Evelin Horváth, Acting Network Officer at Wizz Air told a press conference in Bucharest.



“We are permanently seeking to expand our route network from Romania, offering various destination in Europe and not only. Through these new services and the new aircraft allotted to our base in Bucharest we remain true to the promise of offering Romanians a safe and enjoyable travel experience across Europe and beyond. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board and departing on the first flights from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion and Rimini,” Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air said in her turn.



The latest Wizz Air routes from Bucharest

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Bucharest – Preveza-Aktion Wednesday, Saturday July 6th 19.99EUR / 99 RON Bucharest – Rimini Thursday, Sunday September 29th 19.99EUR / 99 RON