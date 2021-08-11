Two more office buildings can be visited and rented online through Bright Spaces

Bright Spaces and One United Properties are launching two more digital visualizing and leasing platforms for One Cotroceni Park and One Herastrau Office. The partnership between the two companies was announced in October 2020, and in February 2021, the platform for One Tower was launched. Today, the entire portfolio of available office spaces can be visited online, in 3D.

The three 3D showcasing and leasing platforms for One United Properties’ office buildings can be accessed from the new website dedicated to the developer’s office segment. The aim is to digitize and lease available spaces at One Cotroceni Park and One Herastrau Office. For the developer, implementing the Bright Spaces solution for two more buildings contributes to its positioning on the Bucharest market, to increasing the number of qualified leads, to reducing manual work time and to an efficient management of data and building-related updates.

“The office market is continuously transforming, and technology and the solutions provided through it become complementary tools for real estate professional teams. As a real estate developer, innovation is part of our DNA, and this also translates through the digitization of some services. We started our collaboration with Bright Spaces for the showcasing and leasing platform for One Tower, and now we’re expanding this process, which offers a lot of flexibility, to One Cotroceni Park and One Herastrau Office”, said Mihai Paduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

Future tenants of One’s office buildings can now rent the spaces that fit them best faster and safer. The solution implemented by Bright Spaces allows them to:

Visualize the spaces in 3D and choose the best fit out for their teams;

Get informations about the main points of interests around the buildings fast and easy (restaurants, coffee shops, access, public transportation means);

Discover the building’s main tech specs

Ask for a personalized offer according to the needed space, parking spots, storage;

Book a live tour from the online platform.

“We are seeing more and more need for flexibility, modernization, and transformation in the way we work. This is where we step in, with a 100% tech alternative to the classic way of visiting and offering, more agile and better prepared for the future. The office market has to innovate in order to survive and we are honored by this continuously evolving collaboration with one of the most important local developers, One United Properties”, explained Bogdan Nicoara, Cofounder and CEO Bright Spaces.