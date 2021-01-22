Two more Wizz Air routes from Bucharest to Greece

Wizz Air has announced today two new routes from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu, with two weekly flights on Tuesday and Saturday to be operated to each sunny destination between 15 June and 15 September 2021.

Fares start at 149 RON/ 29.99 EUR (One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag -max: 40x30x20cm- is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees). Tickets are already available online on wizzair.com and through the mobile app.

These new routes add up to the existing three services already operated from Otopeni Airport to Greek resorts, popular holiday destinations for Romanians. Thus, passengers from Bucharest and the surroundings will be able to travel with Wizz Air to five holiday destinations in Greece this summer: Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Corfu.

Greece is rich in culture and beauty, being preferred by tourists from all over Europe for its relaxing beaches, the marvellous nature and the warm hospitality. Famous for the wonderful beaches and the lively nightlife, Zakynthos island is a great destination for all ages and tastes. Apart from its beautiful natural environment, Zakynthos also has a long and rich culture, much influenced by the Venetians. The most cosmopolitan island of the Ionian Sea, Corfu, was among the first Greek islands to open to tourism. With an amazing town of Venetian architecture, many tourist attractions and wonderful beaches, Corfu island enjoys thousands of visitors every year. Last but not least, Greece cuisine is a true delight for the senses.

Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are happy to announce the expansion of our route network from Romania to Greece with two new exciting holiday destinations. With the new routes from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu, we are bringing more travel opportunities for Romanians, who can enjoy ultra-low fares and travel safe to their favourite holiday destinations on board of our modern aircraft. We look forward to welcome on board the first passengers to these beautiful beach resorts.”

ROUTE DAYS PERIOD FARES FROM Bucharest – Zakynthos Tuesday, Saturday 15 June – 15 Sept 2021 EUR 29.99 / RON149 Bucharest – Corfu Tuesday, Saturday 15 June – 15 Sept 2021 EUR 29.99 / RON149

Wizz Air recommends that passengers add WIZZ Flex to their booking, for an extra layer of protection. By doing so, passengers can choose to travel on a different date, or to a different destination as well as having the option to cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.