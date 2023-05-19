Two new Romanian projects in the healthcare technology industry, launched during Launch Health Tech

On Thursday, May 18, Launch Health Tech brought together startups, investors, representatives of local authorities and the private sector for the first edition of the event dedicated to the health tech industry. On this occasion, upgrade.health, the startup that uses AI to allow users to visualise, analyse and capitalise on their medical data, as well as MedStarter HUB, the project that supports the Romanian health tech ecosystem, were launched.

Launch, the community that supports Romanian early stage startup founders and tech talent, organised on Thursday, May 18, at Apollo111, the first edition of Launch Health Tech, in Bucharest, in partnership with MedStarter HUB and with the support of HealthFluencer.

The second edition of Launch Health Tech was announced on October 3rd, 2023, in Bucharest, as a satellite event of the How to Web conference, the benchmark technology and innovation conference in Eastern Europe.

Founders, investors, public authorities, specialists from the private medical field attended the first edition of Launch Health Tech, structured in private demo and pitching sessions and public panels.

The topics covered included digitization in health and benefits for patients, funding programs for research and innovation, collaboration between the public and private environment, the role of technology in the modernization of the Romanian medical syst em, the well-being needs of employees in a company, as well as the evolution of the ecosystem of medtech startups and international scaling.

Among the speakers of these edition, there were: Andrei Baciu – Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, Andrei Alexandru – Secretary of State at the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation, Lucian Paraschiv – Founder MedStarter HUB, Sergiu Neguț – Partner Cleverage VC, Anca Luca – Community Manager for Startups BCR, Oana Ilie – HR Director Tazz by Emag, Alexandra Pahomi – Marketing Manager CE Google, Daniel Stan – Co-Founder Femyo.

“The first edition of the event showed us, once again, how much potential there is for innovation and collaboration in the field of health technology in Romania. It was an afternoon full of energy, ideas, discussions and debates, new opportunities for startups and more. We continue to support the health tech ecosystem through Launch and look forward to the second edition of the event!,” said Diana Mereu, Founder HealthFluencer and Launch Health Tech Director.

Supporting health tech entrepreneurs: MedStarter HUB

Yesterday, MedStarter HUB was also officially presented. MedStarter HUB is an initiative developed by Lucian Paraschiv, to support entrepreneurs in the technology and health industry. The MedStarter HUB will function as both a networking and connection space, as well as an accelerated growth resource for startups in need of funding, research or local and regional market launch.

“MedStarter HUB supports health tech solutions in their local and regional go-to-market actions and with access to the most relevant resources according to the specialisation and development direction of these solutions – equipment, research, investments and the list can keep going,” said Lucian Paraschiv, Founder MedStarter HUB.

How upgrade.health is digitising the healthcare industry

Mihai Pisla and Călin Perpelea co-founded upgrade.health and announced it publicly at Launch Health Tech.

The app offers users a personalised way to improve their health through AI while rewarding them with tokens for their progress and persistence. Fitness trackers can be connected with upgrade.health, and users receive need-based daily goals based on their personal medical data.

Launch Health Tech was organised in partnership with MedStarter HUB and supported by HealthFluencer and it is a Launch community event. Launch is an initiative of How to Web, Google for Startups and InnovX-BCR.