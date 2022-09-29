Two new Wizz Air routes from Romania to Leeds

Wizz Air has announced today it will operate two new routes from Romania to Leeds, Great Britain, from October 2022. Flights are now available from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest to Leeds Bradford Airport. Seats for the new services are already available online from as low as 24.99 EUR / 119 RON.

These new routes add up to the existing low-fare Wizz Air routes in Europe and the Middle East operated from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest. Starting October 31st, Wizz Air will offer three weekly flights from Cluj ‘Avram Iancu’ International Airport to Leeds, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Flights from Bucharest ‘Henri Coanda’ International Airport to Leeds will operate five days a week starting November 1st, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Daria Sergeeva, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air is the largest operator from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, and we are committed to offering as many travel opportunities as possible to our passengers in Romania. These new routes will offer an interesting new destination to one of Britain’s most captivating cities, lying in the heart of the country, as well as an alternative route for visiting friends and family. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers on board one of the world’s youngest, most modern, and sustainable aircraft fleets!”

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM* Cluj-Napoca – Leeds Monday, Wednesday, and Friday October 31st 2022 29.99 EUR / 149 RON Bucharest – Leeds Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday November 1st 2022 24.99 EUR / 119 RON