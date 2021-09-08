Two new Wizz Air routes from Romania to Madrid and Brussels

Wizz Air low cost airlinehas announced today the addition of two new routes from Romanian airports to destinations in Spain and Belgium. Romanians can now travel from Iași to Madrid, Spain, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting December 2nd. Additionally, another flight will depart from Suceava to Brussels, Belgium, every Tuesday and Saturday, starting December 4th. Fares start from 19.99 EUR / 99 RON (one-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) .

These new routes add up to the existing services already operated from Romanian airports to destinations in Spain and Belgium, popular destinations for Romanians. Thus, Romanian passengers will be able to travel through these new low-fare Wizz Air services to two of Europe’s most exciting capitals. The second-largest city in the EU, Madrid is an urban centre with a rich and marvellous culture, history and architecture. Home to several key EU institutions, Brussels is an important economic, cultural and social node in Europe.

Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are happy to announce the expansion of our route network from Romania to Spain and Belgium with two new flights to the capitals of Madrid and Brussels. Through these new services, we are offering more destinations for Romanians at ultra-low fares. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers that will travel to these major destinations in Europe from Iași and Suceava.”

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Iași – Madrid Thursday, Sunday December 2nd, 2021 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Suceava – Brussels Tuesday, Saturday December 4th, 2021 19.99 EUR / 99 RON