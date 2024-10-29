Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The United States will organize a trade mission, with the theme “Energy transition and energy security in Southeast Europe”, in Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, between March 17 and 21, 2025, announced the US ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec at PowerShift Summit today.

This mission will provide a platform for US firms to explore the opportunities presented by the evolution of the energy sector in the region and contribute to the region’s energy transition,

The American ambassador said that today’s event is an excellent opportunity to discuss the significant role that clean energy plays in bolstering energy security and fostering a prosperous future.

“In the United States, our companies have created over 330,000 new clean energy jobs over the last two years. This has given consumers more access to clean energy, including wind and solar, contributing to our economic prosperity.

Here in Europe, I have been struck the remarkable progress Romania has made in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, becoming a leader in Europe in reducing its carbon dependence since it joined the EU.

In 2008, coal accounted for 39.5% of the country’s energy mix and more than half of Romania’s energy came from coal and hydrocarbons.

In 2023, the share of coal was 13.44%, and nearly two-thirds of the energy output was carbon-free,” ambassador Kavalec pointed out.

She said that “Romania is blessed with a wealth of energy resources, including in the Black Sea,” adding that offshore natural gas and wind will bolster Romania’s status as a regional energy hub, a pillar of energy security in the region. However, she underlined that “unfortunately, Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine has created significant challenges in the Black Sea region.”

In this regard, the US diplomat praised Romania for the support granted to Ukraine and Republic of Moldova in terms of energy.

“These issues include physical security for offshore energy projects, and security of supply for electricity and natural gas for the countries in the region.

I want to commend Romania for the sustained support provided to Ukraine, including through emergency assistance in the energy sector.

Moreover, the interconnector projects that Transelectrica is building, in partnership with the system operator from the Republic of Moldova, will help reduce Moldova’s dependence on electricity based on Russian gas.

We appreciate also the cooperation between Transelectrica and Moldelectrica, which Romania has encouraged, with USAID support. This engagement is helping to prepare the integration of the Moldovan electricity market with the EU single market,” Kavalec stated.



Furthermore, the ambassador stressed that the United States supports a Black Sea region that is secure, prosperous, interconnected, and free from threats to territorial integrity, economic coercion, and malign influence.

“To this end, the United States government created a Black Sea strategy in 2023, with input from Romania and others in the region.

The Strategy is part of the United States’ approach to addressing the immediate and long-term repercussions brought upon the region by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

One of the five pillars of the Black Sea Strategy is promoting regional energy security and clean energy. Specifically on energy security, we support Black Sea and partner and Ally countries to diversify energy routes, resources, and suppliers.

Case in point: Romania enjoyed technical assistance from the U.S. government in drafting its Offshore Wind Law, that became Law 121/2024.

Discussions are ongoing regarding possible technical assistance for the secondary legislation.

Additionally, we are organizing the Southeastern Europe Energy Transition and Energy Security Business Trade Mission to Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia from March 17-21, 2025.

This mission will provide a platform for U.S. businesses to jointly explore opportunities in the region’s growing energy market and contribute to the region’s energy transition.

We also cooperate with international financial institutions, EXIM, DFC, and the private sector to secure financing for low-carbon energy projects including solar, wind, geothermal, and civil nuclear power,” Kathleen Kavalec said.

She further draw attention that investors need a “stable and predictable business climate, with legislative and fiscal decisions made in consultation with the businesses and stakeholders.”

“Now, renewable energy is a visible component of the steady and resilient progress towards prosperity.

Energy security will blend with progress towards decarbonization and prosperity. Rest assured that the United States will continue to support this progress as Romania’s partner and ally,” the diplomat concluded.