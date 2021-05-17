U.S. company Coherent Solutions opens a research and development center in Romania and plans to hire over 150 software specialists

Coherent Solutions, an American software product engineering and consulting company with business of over 76 million dollars, enters the Romanian market and opens its first office in Bucharest. The company aims to recruit 30 IT specialists by the end of the year.

Igor Epshteyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Romanian R&D Center comes after we opened two more in Lithuania and Ukraine this year, and perfectly complements our expansion plan in Central and Eastern Europe. Even if the pandemic forced us to think and work differently, we chose to expand our business here and to invest in building a strong team in Bucharest. We are happy to have Alina with us, who already knows the market very well, she has gone through a similar process and we are confident that she will build a phenomenal team”.

Coherent Solutions has a team of 1500+ employees, experts in custom software development and engineering solutions, including custom digital solutions, web and mobile application development, DevOps and data services, and emerging technologies such as blockchain and IoT—with 1000+ completed projects in the past 25 years.

Alina Șandru, General Manager of Coherent Solutions Romania added: “The Romanian IT sector remains extremely competitive and attractive for international companies, even in the context of the pandemic. We have important plans for Romania – we want to build a strong team of 150 professionals by 2023 and explore as much as possible in the area of emerging technologies. I am glad to be part of this team, I found a perfect combination between professionalism and that family-feeling we are all looking for in a company. I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lay the foundations of a new R&D center in Bucharest, that comes with a lot of opportunities for professionals in the IT sector.

Recruitment for open positions in Bucharest is ongoing, those interested can find more details by accessing https://www.coherentsolutions.com/careers-romania/. Selected candidates will receive competitive salary packages and extensive benefits, including private health insurance, meal vouchers, as well as the option to choose from multiple benefits, according to their needs.