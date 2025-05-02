Romania’s Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, and Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, met with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, to discuss bilateral cooperation on projects in their countries, including pumped-storage hydroelectric plants and nuclear power plants. Burduja stated that studies will be conducted with American support for a series of pumped-storage hydroelectric facilities in the Carpathian Mountains, according to Rador Radio Romania.

During the 2025 Three Seas Initiative Business Forum in Warsaw, Romania’s Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, met with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, to discuss ongoing strategic projects involving American companies. He revealed that Hidroelectrica signed a memorandum with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for cooperation on pumped-storage hydroelectric plants.

This initiative will position Romania “at the forefront of Europe” by storing green energy across the entire Carpathian Mountains, according to Burduja. Pre-feasibility and feasibility studies will be carried out with U.S. support, he added. “In this era of energy transition, we need pragmatic and efficient solutions to ensure secure, affordable, and clean energy – in that order of priorities. Romania and the United States share a vision for a common energy future, and our collaboration will contribute significantly to achieving this goal,” said the minister.

Significant involvement of American companies in strategic energy projects in Romania

Burduja highlighted the NuScale project for small modular reactors (SMR) in Doicești and the contract signed with Fluor and Sargent and Lundy for units 3 and 4 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant. Fluor is also involved in a project for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection, he emphasized.

The minister also mentioned that American partners are involved in a project mapping and utilizing geothermal sources for district heating in Bucharest, with support from the European Union’s Modernization Fund. Specifically, Electrocentrale București (ELCEN) has established cooperation with U.S.-based SAGE Geosystems.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov met separately with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Bulgaria will be the first country in Europe to implement the U.S. AP1000 technology, Stankov said. Bulgaria is preparing to build two more units at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant in a deal with Westinghouse Electric.

State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding controls the project. The two officials discussed the possibility of building “artificial intelligence gigafactories” to complement nuclear infrastructure and promote innovation and employment, the ministry said. Stankov and Wright also discussed projects for new pumped-storage hydroelectric power plants and oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea.