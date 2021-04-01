Uber arrives in Galati

Starting this afternoon, Uber will be available in Galați, the second city in the Moldova region where the service is extending (after Iași in 2019), therefore becoming the 8th Uber city in Romania.

Starting today and up to April 11th, users in Galați can use the discount code HELLOGALATI for 50% off on their first two UberX rides, for up to 7 lei discount per trip.

Uber launched in Romania in 2015, in Bucharest, and then went through a rapid expansion to Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov and Iași, adding Constanța past summer and Craiova just last month. As in all the other Romanian cities, Uber drivers in Galați are fully licensed to safely drive passengers to their destinations. In Galați, Uber will launch with its most popular service UberX, which offers access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are happy to announce that Uber is now available in Galați, the second city in the Moldova region where we are now present. We see that people are very interested in alternative means of transportation all over the country and Galați makes no exception. That is why we want to become a reliable partner for the local authorities, in order to provide the people in Galați with affordable, safe transportation alternatives” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.