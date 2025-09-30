Uber Courier launches in Romania

From now on, users in Romania can send packages easily via the Uber app. Thanks to the new Uber Courier service, people no longer have to go to the post office, wait for a courier or deliver the package themselves, they can simply order a delivery from A to B on the app. What’s more, the cost of the delivery is comparable to a regular UberX ride. Uber Courier is available in all 25 cities where Uber operates in the country

“Customer interest in fast and flexible solutions is growing. Uber Courier answers the everyday need to send parcels without delays and complexity. With Uber Courier, you can now send parcels quickly and conveniently without having to queue at the post office or wait for a courier. I believe this service will become as natural a part of urban mobility, as Uber rides themselves. The new service will also be appreciated by drivers who will be able to increase their earnings thanks to parcel delivery,” said Ana Maria Borlovan, General Manager for Uber Romania and the CEE.

Uber Courier makes it easy and fast to send packages around town. Users who appreciate the benefits of the Uber app can expect a similar experience when using Uber Courier. After ordering a shipment, both the sender and recipient can track the route of the shipment and keep track of the time remaining until the recipient meets the driver. Sending and delivering a shipment within the same city takes much less time than traditional shipping methods. The price of an Uber Courier delivery is known in advance and doesn’t depend on the weight or size of the package*. The cost of sending a parcel is comparable to the cost of a regular UberX ride.

How does it work?

Ordering an Uber Courier delivery is as simple as booking a ride. To use the service you need to:

Prepare the shipment for transport;

Select the Courier service in the Uber app and agree to the terms and conditions;

Reply to the received message and fill in details such as the recipient’s name and other information needed for delivery;

Meet the driver at the chosen location and hand over the parcel to him;

Contact the recipient and inform them of the shipment;

Track the parcel’s journey in the Uber app and wait for notification of safe delivery.

* Before sending the parcel, please read the regulations and restrictions on allowed parcels.