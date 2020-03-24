Uber Eats announces COVID-19 restaurant relief measures for Romania

Free delivery for all users until the 31st of March, by using the code STAUACASA

Waive registration fees and help new restaurants launch a delivery service in as little as 48 hours, through dedicated teams in charge of onboarding

No Service Fee for pick up orders: Customers can order food for pick up through Uber Eats, at no cost or service fee for the restaurant.

Customers can now select “contactless delivery” within the app, for couriers to drop the meals outside of the door or residence.

Uber Eats has announced a range of initiatives in Romania to support local communities, couriers, independent restaurant owners and operators facing unprecedented challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initiatives to support the community

The package includes free delivery for all customers and restaurants in Romania until March 31st. By offering free delivery, Uber Eats wants to help restaurants fight the drop of demand, and make food delivery more affordable for more people, while they are working from home or staying inside with their families. Customers can use the promo code “STAUACASA” to have their meal delivered free of charge.

Restaurants, eaters and delivery partners have also begun receiving messages reminding them of the basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus which draws on advice from public health authorities. In addition, Uber will enable eaters to select “contactless delivery” within the app, pushing this to self-isolating individuals in particular, for couriers to drop the meals outside their door, to avoid personal contact.

Initiatives to support the restaurants

By waiving delivery fees and introducing the new pick-up option, which allows restaurants to seamlessly offer pickup services during a time when dine-in is limited at no cost or service fee, Uber Eats is helping restaurants reach more customers and drive demand for their services. In addition, all restaurant partners can enable the option for customers to order food via the Uber Eats app and pick up the food themselves, at no cost or service fee for the restaurant

To help generate new revenue streams for impacted businesses, Uber Eats will also be waiving activation fees until April 30, helping new restaurants wanting to quickly join the platform. The company also introduced fast-tracked onboarding, to help restaurants launch a delivery service as soon as possible, while a dedicated team will help them join the platform in as little as 48 hours.

“We are putting in place a range of initiatives to continue to support restaurant partners, particularly small business owners, as they keep their kitchens firing to feed people across the country,” said Ioana Ilie, Country Lead Uber Eats.

Initiatives to support the couriers

To support couriers to protect their earnings and deliver in a safe way, the company is maintaining daily contact with them through several channels, including daily emails to share government recommendations, collecting their questions and sharing answers, and proactively reaching out to them to inform them about safety messages. For new couriers joining the platform, Uber Eats is facilitating a seamless and contactless process, to ensure that they have access to earning during this challenging time.

To support couriers who may be personally impacted by the current situation, the company will offer financial assistance to any active courier who is diagnosed with COVID-19, or is asked to self-isolate by a public health authority. They will receive this support for up to 14 days while their account is on hold. Moreover, Uber Eats provided couriers with various information about how to deliver food in a safe way.

“We are always working to help ensure the safety of everyone on the Uber platform,” said Ioana Ilie. “We have formed a dedicated global team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where we operate around the world. We will continue to follow their guidance to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Notes: Free delivery will be available until March 31st, more details in the app. The waiving of activation fees will be available for new restaurants joining the platform until 30th of April.