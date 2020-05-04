Uber Eats to withdraw from Romania

Uber Technologies Inc has announced on Monday that Uber Eats delivery service will stop operating in such countries as the Czech Republic, Egypt, Honduras, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Ukraine starting June 4.

However, Uber taxi services will not cease in these countries.

The U.S. Group explained that the operations that will cease or will be transferred had represented 1% of the gross orders or 4% of the losses reported by Uber Eats in the first quarter of this year.

According to the group, the generated sums will re-invested on the priority markets where the company expects better yield of investments.

Uber Eats became available in Romania two years ago.