Uber is extending to Craiova

Today, Uber will become available in Craiova, the most important cultural, historical and economic center in the Oltenia region, making it the seventh city in Romania where the service is extending.

Starting today and up to March 14th, new users in Craiova can use the discount code HELLOCRAIOVA for 25% off on their UberX rides, for up to 4 lei discount per trip.

The service launched in Romania in 2015, in Bucharest, and then went through a rapid expansion to Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov and Iași, adding Constanța just last year. As in all the other Romanian cities, the Uber drivers in Craiova are fully licensed to safely drive passengers to their destinations. In Craiova, Uber will launch with its most popular service UberX, which offers access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great potential in the area and know that people are open to new ways of travelling, powered by technology. We are in close collaboration with the local authorities in order to provide Craiova with safe transportation alternatives for its people” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.