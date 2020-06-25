Uber launched in Constanta

Today, Uber will become available in Constanța, the go-to seaside destination for both Romanians and international tourists. The first rider to try Uber in Constanța is Aylin Cadîr, singer and actress born and raised in Constanța, known for her roles in Romanian produced TV series.

“I take a lot of trips back home and since I don’t have a driving license, Uber is a great way to go around the city, whenever I attend family gatherings or meeting friends out and about. It makes me feel safe and I am happy to finally have this transportation option in my hometown as well, as it makes the city feel a lot more connected,” said Aylin.

Constanța is the 6th Romanian city where Uber is available, after the launch of the service in 2015 in Bucharest, quickly followed by an expansion to Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov and Iași. As in all other Romanian cities, the Uber partner drivers in Constanța are fully licensed to safely drive passengers to their destinations. In Constanța, Uber will launch with its most popular service UberX, which offers access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are happy to launch Uber in Constanța, a place that is so dear to many Romanians who choose it as their holiday destination, especially now, when international travel is limited. We are closely collaborating with local authorities to provide Constanța with safe transportation alternatives for both residents and tourists alike”, says Nicoleta Diaconu, General Manager Uber Romania.

To comply with the new safety and hygiene rules, Uber also have some policies in force to help communities move easily throughout the pandemic. Both drivers and riders are now required to wear masks during trips and have to confirm they have understood and are complying to the health & safety measures recommended by world health organizations.