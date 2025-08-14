Uber launches in Bistrița-Năsăud

Starting today, the Uber app is available in Bistrița-Năsăud. With this new launch, the company has extended its presence in Romania to 27 cities: Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Cluj, Iași, Constanța, Oradea, Craiova, Ploiești, Pitești, Galați, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, Suceava, Satu Mare, Botoșani, Tulcea, Focșani and now Bistrița-Năsăud.

*Between August 14th and August 17th, new users in Bistrița-Năsăud can use the discount code SALUTBISTRITA for 2 free UberX rides within the limit of 20 Lei.

In Bistrița-Năsăud, as well as throughout all other Romanian cities where the app operates, Uber works exclusively with fully licensed drivers. The company is introducing UberX in these locations, its most popular service, which provides affordable and safe rides with only a short waiting time.

“We are continually working to expand our reach and make our technology accessible to as many Romanians as possible. We understand the need for efficient transit options, and we are pleased to offer Bistrița-Năsăud’s community a modern service that connects riders and drivers, ensuring they can travel safely to their destinations” – Ana Maria Borlovan, General Manager Uber Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Ukraine and The Czech Republic.