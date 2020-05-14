Uber launches Mask Verification as part of new safety measures

As governments begin to lift lockdowns, Uber has announced its safety measures to help everyone who uses its app to stay safe and healthy.

From next week, all Uber riders, drivers and couriers in Romania will be shown dedicated safety information and a checklist in the app before they can take a trip.

In Romania, drivers will be asked to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering, using an in-app verification technology. Any driver who is not wearing a mask or other acceptable face covering will not be able to go online. They will also be required to confirm they’ve taken additional safety measures such as regularly sanitizing their car and making hand sanitizer available for their riders. In addition, Uber will equip drivers with plastic in-vehicle partitions free of charge over the next weeks and has been providing them with free sanitizers throughout the last months.

At the same time, riders will also be reminded of safety information in the app before taking a trip. They will be asked to confirm they have taken a few key safety steps recommended by the official public health authorities, such as washing their hands before getting in the car or sitting in the backseat and opening windows for ventilation.

These new safety measures will be introduced on Monday, May 18, and stay in effect until the end of June, when they will be reviewed based on the latest official health guidance.

In Romania, the following actions have been taken to ensure increased safety:

Protective shields for vehicles: Uber is working intensively with a Romanian partner company from Bucharest to equip the majority of active drivers in Romania with free shields throughout the next months. These will help riders and drivers keep a safe distance inside the car. Uber will cover the costs for several thousand shields, so that nearly all drivers will receive one free of charge over the next weeks.

Safety cards will be visible in drivers' vehicles, to educate and remind all users about safety instructions

Sanitizers: Drivers have received hundreds of free sanitizers from Uber over the last few weeks. In total, Uber will provide more than 3'000 over the course of the next few weeks.

Driver checklist: Drivers will be asked to confirm safety measures and pass an in-app verification that they are wearing a mask

Rider checklist: Riders will be asked to confirm they have taken a few key safety steps recommended by the official public health authorities, such as washing their hands before getting in the car, or sitting in the backseat and opening windows for ventilation.

Free cancellations for safety concerns: Drivers can cancel a ride without a penalty if a rider isn’t wearing a mask or face covering. Riders can do the same. These cancellations must be related to safety concerns, Uber’s Community Guidelines prohibit discrimination against anyone based on their race or perceived national origin.

We are adding new options for feedback in the Uber app, including if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask. Anyone who is repeatedly flagged for violating our new safety policies risks losing access to Uber’s apps. Safety education materials: Working the World Health Organization and the latest public health advice, we have compiled safety tips and recommendations specifically geared toward ridesharing and food delivery. This will be used to educate riders, drivers, couriers, and restaurants when we learn of unsafe behavior.

