Uber launches Uber Comfort, a new service for comfortable and inexpensive rides in Romania

Uber has announced today is a new travel option for its users in Romania. In addition to UberX, Uber Select and Green, Uber users can now also select the “Comfort” option in the Uber app and order affordable trips in comfortable cars and with top-rated, experienced drivers at the push of a button. The service will be available in the app in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov and Iași.

At a slightly higher price than UberX (20% more on average), passengers are picked up by experienced drivers with top ratings and with particularly high-quality, comfortable cars with extra legroom. In addition, riders can indicate their preferences when it comes to the ride: They can choose from three temperature options, and specify in advance whether they prefer to ride in silence or chat, directly from the app before the trip begins. Moreover, the driver waits for up to ten minutes at the pick-up point for a small surcharge – so there is no stress when saying goodbye.

In addition to the uncomplicated booking via app, the usual advantages of the Uber app are available to the user, such as the transparent, precise pricing information in advance, simple payment via app or in cash, as well as numerous safety features and information about the trip and driver. As for all Uber services in Romania, both drivers and riders are also required to wear masks during the ride, and to confirm that they have taken sanitary precautions before starting the trip.

Nicoleta Diaconu, General Manager Uber Romania said: “With the new Uber Comfort, users in Romania will now be able to book trips with more comfortable vehicles, top rated drivers, and a personalized service, for just a slightly higher price than UberX. We are excited to bring this new service to all users that want to travel comfortably and arrive relaxed at their destination, while at the same time providing new earnings opportunities for top-rated drivers”.