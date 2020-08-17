Uber Pro expanded

Uber has announced new benefits to reward top rated drivers in Romania. Uber Pro, a specialized rewards program that provides valuable benefits for high ranking drivers, is now extending the advantages that they can find in the app, including special fuel or car insurance discounts.

The company has developed Uber Pro to appreciate and reward their commitment to the quality of services that partner drivers provide to passengers. With Uber Pro, drivers can unlock rewards that help them make the most of their time on the app and reach their goals. Apart from already existing benefits, such as fast airport pickups or priority support, the company introduces brand new rewards that might come in handy both on the road, and in their day to day activities.

Romanian drivers can now unlock rewards that include a series of special discounts for fuel and between 10% and 30% on car washing services in the MOL gas stations. In addition, they will soon be able to save up 20% on car insurance, through Uber’s partnership with Marsh. Drivers can now access the ”Get me back to a busy area” option to help them stay and return to high-demand areas. They will also receive more information about the distance and duration of a trip, before accepting it. Riders will also be able to see a driver’s Uber Pro status in the app when they request a ride.

Nicoleta Diaconu, Head of Uber Romania said: “After the difficult period of lockdown, we are happy to see a growing number of rides. Uber drivers are at the heart of the Uber experience, and now, more than ever, it is very important that we are by their side, that we appreciate their efforts and reward them for their commitment. Therefore, in order to help drivers make the most out of their time behind the wheel, we chose to include a new series of benefits on Uber Pro, such as fuel discounts, car maintenance services and access to exclusive options in the app.”

How it works

Uber Pro is a rewards system with four tiers: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. All drivers who opt into Uber Pro will automatically receive Blue status. To unlock rewards in the Gold, Platinum or Diamond tiers, drivers need to maintain at least a 4.85 star rating and a low cancellation rate. Drivers earn points on every trip during a fixed 3 month period which go towards unlocking a status. Drivers receive one point per trip, and three points per trip if it is taken during peak hours.

Drivers can learn about Uber Pro, see available rewards, and track progress toward their goals directly in the rewards section of the Driver app. Riders will also be able to see a driver’s Uber Pro status in the app when they request a ride. Drivers are not adversely impacted if they do not take trips or choose to opt out of the program.