Uber reaches 15 cities in Romania. The app is now available in Buzău and Bacău

Starting today, people in Buzău and Bacău can order trips with Uber at the tap of a button

The app is now available in 15 cities in Romania

New users in Bacău and Buzău will get free trips for the first days on the app .

Starting this week, Uber will be available in Buzău and Bacău. The app is launching in Bacău on December 8th, while users in Buzău will be able to order trips on December 9th.

With Buzău and Bacău on the list of cities where the app is available, Uber has now reached 15 cities in Romania: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu and now Buzău and Bacău.

The app connects passengers and drivers in over 70 countries worldwide, in more than 10.000 cities.

Up to December 12, new users in Buzău and Bacău can use the discount code HELLOBUZAU and HELLOBACAU respectively for free UberX rides, for trips up to 11 lei.

As well as in all other Romanian cities, in Buzău and Bacău Uber cooperates only with fully licensed drivers. UberX, the most popular service, will be launched, offering access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are excited to reach Bacău and Buzău, two important cities that we had in mind for a while now. We believe people will benefit from easier last mile commutes, as well as getting around the city a lot more seamlessly. Technology and mobility are now accessible at the tap of a button and the local citizens are open to exploring new possibilities and alternative transportation methods. Now that people benefit from our ridesharing service, we want to become a trustworthy and reliable tech solution for when they need to get around town.” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.