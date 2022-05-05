Uber reaches 17 cities in Romania. The app is now available in Alba Iulia

Starting this week, Uber will be available in Alba Iulia. Uber has been present in Râmnicu Vâlcea as well starting from the month of March.

With Alba Iulia on the list of cities where the app is available, Uber has now reached 17 cities in Romania: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea and now Alba Iulia.

The app connects passengers and drivers in over 70 countries worldwide, in more than 10.000 cities.

Up to May 8th, new users in Alba Iulia can use the discount code HELLOALBA for free UberX rides, for 4 trips up to 11 Lei*.

As well as in all other Romanian cities, in Alba Iulia Uber cooperates only with fully licensed drivers. Uber is launching in the city with UberX, the most popular service, offering access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are excited to reach Alba Iulia, one of the biggest and most visited cities in the western part of the country. We believe both people and tourists will be getting around the city a lot more seamlessly. Technology and mobility are now accessible at the tap of a button and the local citizens are open to exploring new possibilities and alternative transportation methods. Now that people benefit from our ridesharing service, we want to become a trustworthy and reliable tech solution for when they need to get around town.” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.