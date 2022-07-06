Uber reaches Târgu Mureș

Starting today, Uber is available in Târgu Mureș. The app has been available in Arad as well starting from the beginning of June. Between the 6th and 10th of July, new users in Târgu Mureș can use the discount code HELLOMURES for free UberX rides, for 4 trips up to 11 Lei per trip.

With Târgu Mureș on the list of cities where the app is available, Uber has now reached 19 cities in Romania: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, and Târgu Mureș.

The app connects passengers and drivers in over 70 countries worldwide, in more than 10.000 cities.

As well as in all other Romanian cities, in Târgu Mureș Uber cooperates only with fully licensed drivers. Uber is launching in the city with UberX, the most popular service, offering access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are excited to reach Târgu Mureș, one of the most important cities in the center part of the country. We believe users will be getting around the city a lot more seamlessly. People are becoming more and more interested in alternative transportation, and we are so glad that we can make that possible for people in Târgu Mureș by bringing them the Uber technology which connects riders and drivers and improves the safety of their trips” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.