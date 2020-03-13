Uber updates the app to make pickups easier and safer

Uber has announced on Friday new features that facilitate an even easier communication between riders and drivers and make pick-ups easier and safer.

Pin verification feature

The users in Romania will have the option of receiving a four-digit PIN code to provide to their driver before starting a trip. This added layer of verification can help ensure users get in the right car and drivers are picking up the correct rider.

Users can opt-in to use the PIN code feature by navigating to their app settings and tapping “Verify Your Ride.” From there, users can choose to use the PIN verification feature on every trip or only during evening trips (9 pm – 6 am). Once enabled, the user will receive a four-digit PIN code in their app while the driver is en-route to the pick-up location. When the driver arrives, the users can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting into the vehicle. After the driver enters the correct PIN, the trip can begin. When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app.

Trip Status Tracker

The redesign delivers greater focus and transparency into the ride’s arrival status, through rotating, actionable notifications regarding the pickup: the remaining minutes before it arrives, where the rider should meet a driver, where to walk toward, and helpful instructions navigating an airport, arena, or event venue. This way, riders can feel even more confident tracking the status of their trip, in addition to monitoring a driver’s progress within the Uber app map screen.

Moreover, the in-app text is now more comprehensible and visible when a driver is nearly arriving, so their first name, license plate details, car color/make/model appear more prominently. When the trip is about to end, the rider also receives reminders about safely exiting the vehicle.

In-App Translations

The app will now also feature a translation tool, so riders and drivers can more easily stay in touch as their ride is en route or arriving.

Previously, the message text sent from a driver to a rider would appear in that driver’s language preference. For example, a driver’s Romanian language preference would result in Romanian text being displayed to a rider (and vice-versa), regardless if this was the rider’s preferred language or not. This new feature lets a rider (or driver) tap to instantly translate a message into their preferred language, across 100+ supported languages. Translation is available for pre-generated messages, and for any written message sent between a rider and driver.

These new features will be available to Romanian users starting with March 16th.

Every safety feature previously available in-app will still be available in this redesigned update.

Emergency button – With the push of a button in the app, riders and drivers/couriers can connect directly to emergency assistance service when needed.

With the push of a button in the app, riders and drivers/couriers can connect directly to emergency assistance service when needed. Trusted Contacts – Riders can now easily designate five friends or family members as “trusted contacts” and, with a single tap, share their trip information which are easily customisable in their trip sharing preferences.

– Riders can now easily designate five friends or family members as “trusted contacts” and, with a single tap, share their trip information which are easily customisable in their trip sharing preferences. Safety Centre – An app-housed safety information hub where users can find information on some of the key existing safety tools in the app, including our 24/7 team, information on the driver and the car, trip GPS-tracking and our rating and feedback system.

– An app-housed safety information hub where users can find information on some of the key existing safety tools in the app, including our 24/7 team, information on the driver and the car, trip GPS-tracking and our rating and feedback system. Speed alerts – A feature which reminds driver and delivery partners to maintain a safe speed within the posted speed limits.