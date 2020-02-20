UiPath ended 2019 with annual revenues of USD 360 M

UiPath has ended 2019 with total annual revenues worth USD 360 million and over 6,000 customers. The unicorn set up by Romanian Daniel Dines has exceeded the threshold of USD 100 M in July 2018.

UiPath has reached the status of unicorn last year and is assessed at over USD 7 billion, becoming the most valuable start-up established in Romania, with its owner and founder Daniel Dines dominating the software robot industry. Global giants like Toyota or Walmart resorted to UiPath to automate their activities.

UiPath’s value was estimated to USD 7 billion after it had got a record financing USD 568 million in April last year.

Also in 2019 UiPath inaugurated the „Immersion Lab” in Bucharest, a laboratory allowing customers to test various automation scenarios of the administrative processes and to see how the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are working.

The lab will enable customers and partners to test RPA and AI optimal deployments through simulation and demos and to expand the possibilities of implementing their automation solutions beyond the existing functionalities.