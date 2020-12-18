UiPath kicks off exchange listing procedure in the U.S.

UiPath, Inc. , the IT company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă, has announced that it has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed public offering of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares of Class A common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. UiPath intends to commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

In July this year UiPath was valued to USD 10.2 billion, declaring itself “decacorn” following a round of Class E investment of USD 225 million. The financing was led by investment fund Alkeon Capital. Others such as Accel, Madrona Venture Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, Tiger Global have also joined the round of investments.

UiPath CEO and founder Daniel Dines was named the richest Romanian and the first Bot Billionaire by Forbes magazine, with an estimated wealth of at least USD 1.4 billion in 2019, when he held 20% of the company’s shares.