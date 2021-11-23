UiPath, the most appreciated company in Romania by its employees, survey shows

UiPath, Zitec, Softbinator Technologies, JYSK Romania and Nobel Romania are the most appreciated companies in Romania by their employees, according to “Top Angajatori 2021”, ranking made by the Undelucram.ro platform. This is the only top in Romania made according to employees’ opinions and not according to the public image of companies.

In its sixth edition, the top was made between November 16, 2020 – November 15, 2021, taking into account the opinions of over 100,000 users of the Undelucram.ro platform. The ranking was based on an index obtained from the average grades given to employers by employees or former employees and the number of reviews recorded on the platform. The evaluation was performed based on advancement opportunities, salary package, management, free time versus office time, procedures, company values.

This year, UiPath, the most successful global company launched by Romanian entrepreneurs and the world leader in Robotic Process Automation, entered the top for the first time, ranking first.

The ranking was led last year by Microsoft Romania, a company that occupied first place in 2016, 2018 and 2020 and has been among the top five places since 2016 (the first edition of the ranking). This year Microsoft is in 10th place.

Among the top ten places, six positions are occupied by technology companies. The rest are companies in fields such as: retail (JYSK Romania and Decathlon Romania), BPO & services (Majorel Romania) and financial (KRUK Romania).

Among the companies that were also last year in the top are: Microsoft Romania, Nobel, KRUK Romania and Decathlon Romania. Among the new entries in the top are UiPath, Zitec, JYSK, 8&8 International, Majorel Romania.

The best place occupied by a non-IT company belongs to JYSK Romania, the furniture and decorations retailer being on the fourth position.

“IT companies dominate each edition of our top, this is no surprise to anyone. But the fact that UiPath, the most successful global company launched by Romanian entrepreneurs, entered the top for the first time and ranked directly in the first place, confirms its spectacular growth trend. We are also pleased to see an increasing diversity of areas in the Top 10 Angajatori. We are beginning to find the benefits that IT employees have in other economic sectors too. For example, this year, there are two retailers in the Top 10, which shows the increasing attention that companies have for customers and employees,” says Costin Tudor, founder and CEO of Undelucram.ro.

“When Daniel Dines, the co-founder and CEO of UiPath, launched the company, he set out to build a company he would love to work for. That’s why at UiPath, we’ve always put our people first, and during the company’s accelerated growth, we’ve made sure we focus our energy to make sure our culture thrives. Our values: “be bold, be fast, be immersed and be humble” continue to be the cornerstone of what makes UiPath a wonderful place to have a job. We are honored to have been named “Top Employer of the Year 2021” by Undelucram.ro. The title is even more special for us, because it is a distinction that was given to us based on the reviews of our employees. Secondly, because it comes at the end of two years spent working remotely against the pandemic background and this has brought with it specific challenges. Therefore, the award is an encouragement that we are on the right track to continue to be a company for which both current employees and our future colleagues are happy to work. When the team feels appreciated, involved and encouraged to reach their potential, everyone thrives – our employees, organization and customers”, says Andreea Baciu, UiPath Chief Culture Officer.

TOP ANGAJATORI 2021 at the national level, regardless of the field of activity

UiPath Zitec Softbinator Technologies JYSK Romania Nobel 8×8 International Majorel Romania Decathlon Romania KRUK Romania Microsoft Romania

TOP ANGAJATORI 2021 by categories, depending on the field of activity

Banks / Financial institutions

Libra Internet Bank ING Bank Romania BCR – Romanian Commercial Bank Banca Transilvania Raiffeisen Bank

Telecomunications

Orange Romania Vodafone Romania RCS & RDS Huawei Romania Telekom Romania

IT&C

UiPath Zitec Softbinator Technologies Nobel 8×8 International

BPO & Services

Majorel Romania British American Shared Services Allianz Services Societe Generale Global Solution Center Stefanini Romania

Consulting services

KPMG Romania BearingPoint Romania PwC Romania Deloitte Romania EY Romania

Food retail

Kaufland Romania Lidl Romania PENNY Carrefour Romania Mega Image

Non-food retail

JYSK Romania Decathlon Romania dm drogerie markt Dedeman Brico Depot

Consumer goods production

JTI Romania Philip Morris Romania Coca-Cola HBC Romania British American Tobacco Romania Procter & Gamble

Industrial production

Hella Romania Schlumberger Romania OMV Petrom Continental Romania Autoliv Romania