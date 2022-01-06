UK eases entry regulations, Wizz Air announced flights from 8,99 pounds on selected routes

Wizz Air has informed its passengers of the changed entry regulations for Great Britain. Pre-departure testing for arrivals into the UK will be scrapped from 4:00 am on Friday, January 7th, and Day 2 PCR tests on arrival can be substituted with quick tests, from Sunday, January 9th, at 4:00 am. Additionally, passengers no longer need to isolate until the receipt of the results. All these changes apply to passengers that are fully vaccinated.

Following this decision, Wizz Air announces flights from 8.99 pounds on selected routes to and from Great Britain, aiming to support passengers who intend to travel to or from Great Britain in the near future. The offer is available between January 6-7th for all WIZZ passengers, for tickets booked online on wizzair.com and through the mobile app with departure before or on February 28th, 2022.