Ukraine and “Microsoft” Kick Off Historical Cooperation

"Microsoft Corporation" to assist the government of Ukraine in documenting war crimes of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced the beginning of new international cooperation. This time Ukraine is supported by a multinational company Microsoft. The organization will help Ukrainian special services to keep records and document war crimes of the Russian army.

The agreement was reached through the World economic forum in Davos, which began on 22 May. Mykhailo Fedorov met with Microsoft president Brad Smith, where they struck a deal. Also, influential persons agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Microsoft.

Read more here.

