On May 24, the prime minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced plans to join the state in a single network of communications and payments in EU currency.

“Ukraine plans to soon join the EU roaming space and the single area of ​​payments in the European currency SEPA. The first will allow calls between the EU and Ukraine at no extra cost and will allow Ukrainians to use mobile Internet at home rates,” Denys Shmyhal.

Read more here.