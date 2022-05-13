Ukrainian IT specialists brought the country $2 billion despite the war

Russia’s attack on Ukraine affected the domestic economy. The aggressor country has disrupted international supply chains, shut down some enterprises, and stolen or blocked some cereals for export. But the IT industry continues to work and save both Ukraine and the world from the crisis.

Workers in the sector replenish the state treasury, paying taxes and having the opportunity to donate funds to the defenders of Ukraine. At the same time, programmers, web designers, analysts, and other professionals provide development services to Europe. The industry continues to work. Although you can see a certain decline. However, despite this, the Ukrainian IT industry managed to set a record. Before the war, specialists from Ukraine became more in demand than ever before. In February, the IT Association of Ukraine recorded the highest export of services and goods.

Read more here.