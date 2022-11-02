Ultragreens, the first Romanian Vertical Farming business, expands its operations in Bulgaria

As part of a unique project, Ultragreens makes its official debut in Sofia by placing the first two Microgreens in the Kaufland Bulgaria network and prepares to open a Green Hub in the heart of the Bulgarian capital. This is the first step taken by Ultragreens in its expansion strategy in the region.

Less than a month after the inauguration of the first vertical farming Hub in Romania, Ultragreens opens an office in Sofia and appoints local entrepreneur Eugene Semionov as Country Manager, who has previously held management positions in finance and FMCG in Bulgaria (Managing Director e-Pay Bulgaria, Country Manager KIWI Bulgaria, Sales Manager CIS Countries & Baltics pentru Smart Organic).

Ultragreens uses 95% less water, 90% less transportation and zero chemical pesticides compared to traditional farming. Ultragreens products will initially be grown in Bulgaria directly in Microsera units, which require only 1.7 m² of floor space. Bulgarian consumers will benefit from the same wide range of plants such as: micro plants, herbs, baby lettuces and sprouts – all full of nutrients and high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

“For us, the expansion in Bulgaria is a very important step through which we declare our growth plans in the CEE space, but also the commitment for a healthier and socially responsible future. We are excited to bring all our know-how to Bulgaria and aim to democratize access to ultra-nutritious, ultra-fresh, locally grown and chemical-free food that people can benefit from every day of the year,” says Cristian Tudor, Founder and CEO of Ultragreens. “We are ready to take Ultragreens technology wherever there are plans for sustainable development through productive investments in agriculture and innovation,” he adds.

By the end of the year, Ultragreens also planned the launch of the largest vertical greenhouse in Europe, in Tătărani, Prahova county. The investment of almost 2 million Euros is made in collaboration with Eisberg, the market leader in Romania on the salad processing side, part of the Swiss Bell Food group.