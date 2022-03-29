Unchain Fintech Festival – the regional premiere fintech & blockchain event

Fintech and blockchain are taking the financial industry by storm. This summer, between the 13th and 14th of July 2022, Oradea, the heart of Central and Eastern Europe, will become ground zero for innovation in financial services. Bankers, financial institutions, regulators, startups, investors, and all other key stakeholders of the ecosystem will come together at Unchain Fintech Festival to discuss the latest trends, create business opportunities and spark innovation in financial services.

“Together with all the relevant experts in the financial and tech industry, we will shape the business landscape in payments, loans, insurance, personal finance, e-commerce, banking, and more. Central and Eastern Europe has a great potential of being one of the key drivers in the global fintech and blockchain economic shift. Regional unicorns have offered just a glimpse into the potential of the CEE and, through Unchain Fintech Festival, we aim to grow and maximize the innovation and business capabilities of the region”, states Alexandra Pollack, Co-Founder and CEO of the festival.

The two days of the festival will cover the most important trends in fintech and blockchain, being an in-person meeting place for 500+ innovative financial institutions, regulators, technology companies, VCs and startups, with 3 main event areas:

Unchain Trends – conferences and workshops stage on "hot topics" of the field with keynote speakers from important players, regulators and opinion leaders;

Unchain Ideas – pitching stage and booth area with top fintech startups in the region;

Unchain Connections – 1to1 meetings and networking area with set-up for matchmaking to facilitate direct interactions between companies, startups and investors to build relations.

The central summer event will be preceded by a series of Demo Nights and Industry Talks meant to bring an even closer spotlight on the disrupting potential each CEE region has to uncover. The first event of the series will take place next Wednesday, on April 6th, 2022, from 4 PM CET (GMT+1), and will focus on Hungary 🇭🇺, Croatia 🇭🇷, Slovenia 🇸🇮, and Serbia 🇷🇸. You can join the discussion online on LinkedIn and Facebook and meet the next wave of fintech and blockchain innovators.

“We are still in the early stages of true fintech, as the future impact of open banking, cloud computing, IoT, artificial intelligence, and blockchain cannot even be estimated yet. Each year, tech companies are digging deeper into the financial services value chain and also creating new market structures. The fintech market is expected to grow with an impressive annual rate of about 12% until 2027 and Unchain Fintech Festival, aims to benefit the CEE region with the expected fintech market expansion and growth”, adds Alexandra Pollack.