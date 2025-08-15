BUSINESS

Under a Quarter of Romanian Firms Used Online Ads Last Year

Less than 25% of companies in Romania (22.8%), Poland (23.2%), and Portugal (23.6%) used online advertising last year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) announced on Thursday, presenting available data from 20 EU member states. At EU level, 32.6% of firms used paid online advertising in 2024, with the highest shares recorded in Malta (60.4%), Finland (49.8%), and Cyprus (49.4%).

The most popular method of online advertising for companies (76.8%) is the use of information from users’ webpage content views. Another method, used by 44.3% of companies, relies on geographic data from IP addresses or network details to tailor content according to the user’s location.

Behavioral advertising is employed by 41.6% of companies that pay for online advertising. Other targeted advertising methods are used by 45.3% of firms that pay for online advertising.

