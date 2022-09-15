Under what conditions will Blue Air refund money to travelers with canceled flights?

Blue Air announced in a press release on Thursday that it will only refund travelers with canceled flights if the company is bought by other shareholders. In total, 230,000 people were affected by the suspension of flights.

Reimbursement of all amounts owed to passengers for tickets purchased is essentially dependent on the resumption of operations and sales activity of Blue Air, the company said in the statement. Blue Air representatives claim that the current shareholders are in discussions with two potential investors, and another essential factor in refunding tickets to defrauded customers is the cash contribution brought by one of the two investors.

Considering the suspension of air passenger transport from 6 September to 9 October 2022, the total number of passengers affected by flight cancellations during this period is approximately 230,000, representing approximately 77,000 travel ticket bookings.

All passengers were notified of the cancellation of flights and received 3 available options: rescheduling the trip on the next available flight, reimbursement in the electronic wallet (Blue Air offering a bonus of 25% of the value of the purchased ticket as compensation for the inconvenience caused to passengers) or refund of purchased tickets.

More than 17,500 e-wallets have been created in recent days, totaling EUR 1,900,000, and passengers who have chosen this option will be able to use the amounts to purchase tickets as soon as the company activates the sales process.

Blue Air representatives confirm that they have received support from most airports abroad, including airports in Italy, Israel, Spain, Great Britain, as well as fuel suppliers at these airports, to be able to resume services, subject to advance payment of services offered.

The company relies on the same support from the airports in Romania, Bacău, Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest-Otopeni and Iași.