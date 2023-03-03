Understanding the Technology behind NFT Mobile Games

NFTs are one-of-a-kind crypto collectible assets stored in the blockchain. Such quality makes them applicable for usage in gaming representations of consumables, characters, and other tradable goods.

In the Game-fi universe, NFT games have risen in popularity as a lucrative industry. Play-to-earn models also allow you to earn tokens in-game, which you can then use to buy and sell with other players and collectors.

You can play NFT games almost exclusively on BNB Smart Chains (BSC) and Ethereum. There’re many blockchain games that are available on both mobile and PC. Some of which includes Axie Infinity and CryptoBlades. These two games provide an exciting battle experience with collecting characters, while others like Sorare use collectible cards.

NFTs: what exactly are they?

To represent something that is one of a kind, the blockchain can issue a digital token called a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). There are several situations in which an NFT would be useful. This may be a virtual item in a video game, an item of crypto art to add to your collection, or even a physical asset like a piece of land. Decentralized ownership and collectibility in a “copy-paste” society are now possible thanks to NFTs.

To put it simply, an NFT cannot be exchanged for another. Because of this feature, it is impossible to exchange one token for another of the same kind. An identical Bitcoin (BTC) can be exchanged for another BTC with no additional fees or commissions. This cannot be accomplished with an NFT, even if several iterations of a work of NFT art were released in a series. Like a set of numbered prints, the metadata for each NFT will be unique in this situation.

What is the strategy behind NFT games?

There is a significant difference between keeping crypto-collectibles in a wallet and using them in an NFT game. The rules, procedures, and player interactions of an NFT game all involve NFTs. In games, your personal avatar could be an NFT. NFTs can also be digital goods you find in-game. Then, you can use your NFTs to make transactions with other gamers. As we’ll see, there’s also a very recent concept based on “play to earn” that makes NFT games a viable source of income.

The question then becomes, how can we take NFTs and actually make them work in a game? To trade, generate, and use NFTs in-game, programmers must first draft smart contracts that specify how these actions should be handled. A smart contract is a block of executable code on a distributed ledger.

To give one example, CryptoKitties is built around a handful of basic contracts. Their most well-known contract, with geneScience, sets the rules for the random mechanisms by which new cats are produced. Developers of the game were guarding the game’s source code at first. Players who were seriously invested in the game developed calculators to estimate the likelihood of a cat inheriting a specific set of characteristics. With this knowledge, gamers have a better shot at creating a unique breed that’s worth a lot of cash.

NFT Games and Their Meaning, Purpose behind

Given the resources dedicated to GameFi, it stands to reason that the meaning of NFT games would be of interest to a sizable portion of the global internet population. As a result, the convergence of “game” and “financial” has the opportunity to permanently alter the face of the gaming business. The potential for NFT games to develop into metaverses is an additional perk beyond the play-to-earn business model.

Metaverses, which incorporate both traditional game mechanics and XR technologies as well as blockchain, are another direction in which gaming could develop. The majority of the time, cutting-edge NFT games use either the Binance Smart Chain or Ethereum systems. Popular games such as Axie Infinity, which features a novel player vs player dynamic, also offer players the chance to earn cryptocurrency as a reward.

To what extent do NFT games generate revenue?

How much money one can make from enjoying an NFT game is subject to the game’s features and the game’s popularity in the market. You’ll get paid by players who buy your cryptocurrencies or NFTs after you’ve earned them in-game. An exchange, market, or auction house will be necessary to convert your goods into cash. Value in NFT games comes from token’s collectability or the NFT its use in the game. Both of these elements add fuel to the fire of speculation.