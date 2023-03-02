Unemployment rate stood at 5.6% in January

Romania’s unemployment rate in January 2023 was 5.6%, the same as in December 2022, with male unemployment 0.5 percentage points higher than female unemployment, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

The number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for January 2023 was 465,000 people, down from the previous month (468,400 people) and from the same period of the year before (495,600 people).

By gender, male unemployment exceeded female unemployment by 0.5 percentage points, 5.8% to 5.3%.

According to INS, the youth unemployment rate continues to be worrying at 22.2%.

Adult unemployment (25-74-year-olds) was estimated at 4.5% for January 2023 (4.2% for women and 4.8% for men). The number of unemployed aged 25 to 74 years made up 75.8% of the total number of the estimated January 2023 unemployment.