Lenders UniCredit Bank SA and Garanti BBVA, and UniCredit SpA acted as Facility Agent and Sustainability Agent, in the signing of a financing agreement for a package of non-recourse loans of up to EUR 60 million equivalent (approx. EUR 56 million and RON 22 million VAT facility) with DRI as borrower.

The agreement is an important milestone for DRI, marking its first internationally led syndicated financing, as well as its first certified green loan and first multi-currency loan. The funds will be used by DRI, the renewables arm of energy group DTEK, for the development of a solar park with an installed capacity of 126 MW in Văcărești, Dâmbovița County.

A multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance Project Finance lawyers, coordinated from Bucharest, advised Unicredit and Garanti on this deal.

Clifford Chance assigned an experienced and knowledgeable team to the project, including Nadia Badea, Partner and Head of the Energy Practice in Bucharest, Andreea Șișman (Partner), Loredana Ralea (Partner), Alexandru Achim (Senior Associate), Adelina Seserman (Senior Associate) and Georgiana Cupaș (Lawyer). The team advised throughout the entire process, from due diligence to Project Finance-related aspects, negotiation, drafting and signing of deal-related documents.

Partner Anna Thwaites from the Clifford Chance Frankfurt office advised on English law aspects of the agreement, while specialised lawyers from the Clifford Chance offices in Amsterdam and Milan provided support with Dutch and Italian law aspects specific to the deal.

Partner Nadia Badea says: “Our Energy practice provides advice to the largest and most active investors in the industry across all areas, from acquisition to development, PPAs, and financing projects. As the industry matures, the financing component becomes essential for sustainable development.”

Partner Andreea Șișman adds: “We are honoured to contribute to a new representative financing agreement for Romania’s renewable energy market. We were glad to work alongside two important financial institutions that are actively involved in Romania’s energy transition, and one of the most ambitious renewable energy investors in Romania, whose objective is to develop a 1 GW portfolio in the country by 2028.”