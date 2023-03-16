Unilever announces €20million investment in new Ukraine factory

Unilever has today announced it will invest €20million in a new production facility in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, to support our growing business and demonstrate our long-term commitment to the country. Construction will start this year, with the factory expected to open in 2024.

The new factory will create around 100 jobs and will manufacture personal care products including shampoos and shower gels for brands such as Dove, Axe, TRESemmé and Clear. The hub will predominantly supply the local Ukrainian market but has future potential to export to European markets.

The factory will also be built to the highest environmental standards using renewable energy technologies, contributing to Unilever’s target of net zero emissions across its value chain by 2039.

Vasyl Bovdilov, General Manager, Unilever Ukraine, said: “This investment shows our long-term commitment to the country and its people, including our employees, customers, and partners. Our new manufacturing facility will create new jobs, increase our production capacity, and above all serve the needs of Ukrainian consumers with high quality, sustainable products.”

Unilever currently employs more than 100 people in Ukraine.