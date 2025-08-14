Untold X – EUR 120 M generated for the regional economy

The anniversary edition, UNTOLD X, brought over 470,000 fans and top artists to Cluj-Napoca for four days and nights, with many performing for the first time on the festival’s stages. Voted once again this year as the 3rd largest music festival in the world, UNTOLD celebrated a decade of music and experiences, becoming the place where the world’s biggest artists present their special shows in global premieres.

On the eight festival stages, more than 200 artists created unforgettable moments. At UNTOLD X, the main stage hosted both world and European premieres, debuting first at Cluj.

Post Malone chose UNTOLD for the very first concert of his The Big Ass Tour European leg, while Metro Boomin performed his only festival show in Europe in 2025 on UNTOLD’s main stage. Both moments were highly anticipated by fans worldwide.

Alok brought to a European festival for the first time his Keep Art Human concept, initially launched at Coachella. Moreover, at UNTOLD X, the show was presented in an extended nighttime version alongside the members of Urban Theory, in a spectacular production that exceeded all public expectations.

Another unique highlight was Don Diablo’s show, presented in a world premiere at UNTOLD X, ahead of his 2026 global tour. Armin van Buuren and Martin Garrix delivered special sets created exclusively for the 10th anniversary edition.

The anniversary edition generated an economic impact of over €120 million for the region, with direct benefits for Cluj-Napoca and neighboring counties — from local taxes to businesses and accommodation facilities operating at full capacity during the festival.

UNTOLD X – FANS FROM OVER 150 COUNTRIES AND RECORD ECONOMIC IMPACT

On the international front, UNTOLD X recorded a 25% growth compared to the previous edition. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hungary, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Switzerland topped the European rankings, while India, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa completed the global map of the anniversary edition, which brought together fans from more than 150 countries.

UNTOLD ONE 2026 – THE MOST IMPRESSIVE UNTOLD YET

The UNTOLD X edition marked the festival’s first decade with world premieres and exclusive shows — from unique concepts to productions created specifically for the main stage. This chapter opens the way for UNTOLD ONE, the concept for the 2026 edition in Cluj-Napoca, launching a new decade in the festival’s history.

For the organizers, the greatest challenge has always been to outdo themselves. UNTOLD ONE takes this promise even further, preparing a chapter built for fans from all over the world. Across all stages in Cluj-Napoca, audiences will experience exclusive shows, breathtaking visual productions, and moments that will make history in the UNTOLD universe.

Passes for UNTOLD ONE are already available at untold.com.

INVESTMENTS IN CITY AND FESTIVAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The UNTOLD X anniversary edition brought not only music and memorable experiences but also significant investments in the local economy and the infrastructure hosting the festival, with the 2025 edition’s economic impact being substantial.

For this year’s edition, the organizers signed contracts for the use of Cluj Arena, Central Park, the Polyvalent Hall, and the Casino building. The total value exceeded 1.3 million lei, covering the setup, dismantling, and the four days of the event. Additionally, a 350,000 lei security deposit was placed for the stadium, along with full insurance coverage for all venues used. Direct infrastructure investments exceeded 1 million lei.

At Cluj Arena, the 7,900 square meters of turf were overseeded before the festival, with works allowing the grass to grow under a special flooring system designed to let the surface breathe and receive sunlight. The athletics track was protected with heavy-duty equipment, and the turf was safeguarded with next-generation protection systems used at major European events. Organizers are also contributing to the restoration of the green surface in the stadium’s parking lot, and the pedestrian paving around the arena has been repaired.

The UNTOLD creators will also contribute to restoring the stadium’s exterior cladding and cleaning the roof’s drainage gutters. In Central Park, investments will include laying about 7,000 square meters of rolled turf and carrying out work over a 9,000 square meter area for soil preparation, seeding, overseeding, and fertilization.

UNTOLD ONE will take place in 2026 in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, Europe, with the festival dates to be announced soon.