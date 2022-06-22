UPS appoints Kim Ruymbeke as President for East Europe

UPS has announced the appointment of Kim Ruymbeke as President for East Europe, the first woman to take the position in the company’s history. In her new role, Ruymbeke will be responsible for package operations in some of the fastest growing markets in Europe, meeting the growing demands of e-commerce, and helping better connect the region to key export markets both within Europe and across the world.

“Developing global trade is essential if we are to create a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous economy. Eastern Europe is home to a highly skilled workforce and multiple growing industries, and I am proud to lead a team that is focused on delivering import and export growth for businesses throughout this region, now and in the years to come,” said Kim Ruymbeke.

Ruymbeke started at UPS in 2003 as a finance clerk at UPS Belgium, working her way up to take a number of leadership roles – including at the Europe Region head offices in Brussels and the UPS Global headquarters in Atlanta. In her most recent role as finance and accounting vice president for Europe, Ruymbeke led the execution of the European Financial Planning and Analysis strategy across the Europe Region.

Regarding the potential of Romania and the region, Ruymbeke stated: “We see great potential in Romania, whose economy is continously developing and we are constantly investing in our services, network and infrastructure portfolio in the region. There are huge opportunities for SMEs in Romania, and by connecting Romanian companies to our global intelligent logistics network, we support them to open up to the world ”.

UPS entered the Romanian market in 1990, and currently offers services and connections to the global UPS network from Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest-Otopeni and Timisoara.