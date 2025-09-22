Urban Hub at Piața Romană was reopened this spring following an investment of €150,000. The space, located in an interwar building, is dedicated both to corporate events and co-working activities, offering a flexible rental model ranging from individual access to full-building rentals. Company representatives estimate that its central location and the integration of complementary services — catering, logistics, and technical support — could turn it into a key player on the local flexible space market.

The investment covered the interior redesign, furnishing, and fit-out of the building’s three levels, as well as the diversification of services. The concept was developed in collaboration with students from the Faculty of Architecture, with the goal of adapting a 1920s building to the current demands of the events and co-working market.

Urban Hub’s operational model features distinct functionalities on each floor. The ground floor houses a café with terrace access, designed for meetings and networking events. The first floor is dedicated to co-working and can also be rented for small meetings or product presentations. The attic is set up for receptions and conferences, accommodating between 50 and 70 participants.

Rental rates range between €200 and €800, depending on duration and space used. For individual visits, the co-working area has a daily access fee of €20, including internet and beverages. Additionally, the company introduced catering packages priced between €10 and €50 per person, and beverage packages ranging from €15 to €30 per person.

Technical facilities include high-speed internet, projection screens, climate control, and, upon request, professional sound and lighting systems. Urban Hub also offers add-on services such as photo-video coverage, event planning, and thematic décor.

“Honestly, it’s the ideal place for any type of event — business, public, or family. That’s exactly how we envisioned it during the redesign process. We have the space and décor resources, as well as the technical capabilities needed for any meeting at Urban Hub to be a success for both organizers and participants. And being located in the heart of Bucharest is a real advantage, especially as more people want the freedom of not relying on a personal car while still arriving on time. Urban Hub is right next to one of the city’s major public transport hubs, so our guests can fully enjoy their events without worrying about driving home afterward,” said Lavinia Pavel, Urban Hub Manager.

According to the latest Colliers report, Bucharest hosts more than 50 flexible workspaces, operated by nearly 30 providers. The segment accounts for 2.3% of the city’s total stock of modern office space — a level comparable with Dublin or Prague. In this landscape, Urban Hub aims to stand out through its central location, modular usage model, and integrated service packages, in a market where costs remain a major advantage: the average rent for a private office in a flexible workspace in Bucharest is around €300, far below the rates in Europe’s largest hubs, the Colliers analysis shows.